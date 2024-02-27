Packers plan to make David Bakhtiari decision before start of league year

The Packers created some cap space on Monday by restructuring edge rusher Rashan Gary's contract and they could create more of it by parting ways with veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Bakhtiari is set to have a cap number of more than $40 million, which would be a lot even if he had not missed 38 of the team's last 51 regular season games because of knee issues. Cutting him would open up more than $20 million in cap space, but General Manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Tuesday that the team has not made a decision about Bakhtiari yet.

Gutekunst did suggest the team wouldn't keep Bakhtiari on the roster into the new league year at his current cap number, however.

“Like to have a decision before that,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

It doesn't feel like there's much for the Packers to mull when it comes to Bakhtiari's future, but it will be at least a little while longer before anything is official in Green Bay.