Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 15 vs. Ravens

The Green Bay Packers survived a late comeback attempt fueled by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, escaping M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore with a 31-30 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to three different players, and the Packers got a terrific individual effort from rookie cornerback Eric Stokes.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 15 win over the Ravens.

Top 5 offense

1. TE Marcedes Lewis, 89.9

2. TE Tyler Davis, 89.7

3. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 84.7

4. QB Aaron Rodgers, 79.2

5. WR Davante Adams, 70.8

Lewis was once again terrific as a blocker and receiver. He caught three passes for 40 yards on 10 routes run, and he forced four missed tackles after the catch.

Davis caught one pass for 22 yards and graded out as the team’s second-best run blocker over 19 snaps.

Valdes-Scantling caught five of seven targets, averaged 3.5 yards per route run and made two contested catches, including one for a touchdown.

Rodgers produced three big time throws without a turnover worthy play. He completed over 70 percent of his passes and averaged 8.6 yards per attempt with three touchdown passes.

Adams finished with only 44 receiving yards, but he was double-teamed all game. His six catches created four first downs and a score.

Top 5 defense

1. CB Eric Stokes, 88.3

2. DL Tyler Lancaster, 81.1

3. DL Abdullah Anderson, 74.3

4. OLB Preston Smith, 71.6

5. CB Rasul Douglas, 69.6

Stokes was targeted nine times in coverage but allowed just 35 receiving yards. He also broke up a pass and had two tackles qualifying as a stop.

Lancaster delivered three run stops and two pressures over 25 snaps.

Anderson, who was elevated from the practice squad, produced three hurries over 15 pass-rushing snaps.

Smith produced five pressures, including a quarterback hit, and two stops against the run.

Douglas played 70 snaps and allowed just 29 receiving yards on seven targets. He also had four stops.

Bottom 5 offense

1. RT Dennis Kelly, 51.7

2. WR Juwann Winfree, 53.7

3. TE Josiah Deguara, 53.8

4. WR Allen Lazard, 56.8

5. LG Jon Runyan, 59.2

Kelly allowed two pressures, including a sack, and he both graded out poorly in the run game and had a penalty.

Winfree ran seven routes but failed to catch his only target. He also graded out poorly as a run blocker.

Deguara produced only 16 receiving yards despite running 21 routes, and he had two rough pass-blocking snaps.

Lazard was great as a run blocker, but he had two chances to make tough catches in the end zone and failed on both. His 29 routes run resulted in 23 receiving yards.

Runyan was the team’s highest-graded pass-blocker, but he received poor grades as a run blocker, even though he was blocking at the point of attack on at least two big runs.

Bottom 5 defense

1. S Darnell Savage, 39.3

2. DL Kingsley Keke, 51.8

3. OLB Jonathan Garvin, 53.6

4. OLB Tipa Galeai, 55.5

5. CB Chandon Sullivan, 57.1

Savage was credited with giving up six catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Five of the catches were by tight end Mark Andrews. Savage also missed two tackles and was penalized once.

Keke delivered three pressures and a batted-down pass, but his 10 snaps against the run didn’t go well.

Garvin had three hurries on 14 pass-rushing snaps but didn’t grade out well as a rusher or run defender.

Galeai (who played 14 snaps) and Garvin were both responsible for giving up contain as a rusher on several snaps.

Sullivan, the slot corner, struggled against the run but was solid in coverage.

Other notables

Aaron Rodgers was under pressure on only six of his 36 dropbacks. The incredible performances from the protection and quarterback continue.

The Ravens, a heavy blitz team, only sent extra pressure on two dropbacks.

Rodgers completed 11 of 13 passes for 130 yards off of play-action fakes.

Rookie right guard Royce Newman had another nice game, grading out highly as a pass protector.

The Packers missed only four tackles on defense and two on special teams.

Running back Aaron Joens received strong grades as a pass protector over five pass-blocking snaps.

Rookie Shemar Jean-Charles had a tackle covering kicks and graded out the highest on special teams.

