Packers OLB JJ Enagbare caps off impressive week with strong performance vs. Patriots

JJ Enagbare was one of the standout performers for the Green Bay Packers in their preseason matchup with the New England Patriots, and his strong play started earlier in the week during joint practices.

Over the two joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday, Enagbare was a regular member of the backfield and also stood out as a run defender as well, setting a strong edge that kept the ball carriers between the tackles. As a result of his recent play, Enagbare was one of the defensive starters in Saturday’s game, along with Preston Smith, where he was able to put together another impressive performance.

In Saturday’s game, Enagbare was able to impact both the running and passing games, totaling two tackles, including one for a loss, two sacks, another quarterback hit, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

“It’s not a shock that he went out there and performed like that,” said coach Matt LaFleur afterward. “He’s had a heck of a week of practice. You saw it in the two practices verse them (New England). He had multiple sacks, or perceived sacks, but he went out there and performed just like he did in practice.”

After the season-ending injury to Rashan Gary in 2022, Enagbare’s role as a rookie greatly increased. From Week 10 and on, he played almost 40 snaps per game. For the season, Enagbare recorded 25 pressures and three sacks, including a strong finish where in three of Green Bay’s final eight games, he logged at least three pressures.

Of the 18 rookie edge rushers from the 2022 draft class that played at least 20 percent of their team’s pass rush snaps, Enagbare ranked 18th in PFF’s pass rush win rate metric, behind only Cameron Thomas and Aidan Hutchinson.

“His knowledge of the game is a whole lot better,” said Preston Smith of Enagbare during OTAs. “He knows what he’s doing. Coming in as a rookie, a lot of those guys are nervous, including myself as a rookie, to make sure I wasn’t making those mistakes and that I find a role, something I was good at. I think this year he’s been working hard in the offseason, he’s been training hard, and he’s been doing really well.”

Once Gary returns to participating in 11-on-11 drills, he and Smith will, of course, be the starting duo. But Enagbare could very well be the third man in what has become a fairly deep rotation, ahead of Justin Hollins and Lukas Van Ness.

The Packers need more consistency from their pass rush this season after ranking 22nd in total pressures a year ago, not to mention the edge rusher unit as a group has to be better against the run. Year 2 is oftentimes when successful NFL players make a big leap as they become more comfortable with their responsibilities and begin playing faster.

Enagbare appears to be making that jump with his recent play as both a pass rusher and a run defender. We knew that he was going to factor into the edge rusher rotation this season, but Enagbare’s snap count is going to increase if he continues to play at this level.

“It’s funny,” said LaFleur, “because I ran into him right before kickoff, and I was like, ‘Hey, you’re going to get yourself a couple sacks today,’ and he went out there and did it.”

