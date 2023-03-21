Packers get Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. in new Daniel Jeremiah mock draft

A pass-catcher who can get open would help a first-year quarterback. A defender who get the ball back to the offense would help a first-year quarterback.

What else could help first-year starter Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers? A strong and functional offensive line.

With this in mind, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com sent Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. to the Packers at No. 15 overall in his latest mock draft. Jeremiah believes Johnson could start right away at right tackle and potentially be the long-term future at left tackle, where David Bakhtiari’s status past this season is uncertain.

The Packers will return Bakhtiari at left tackle after restructuring his deal, and Yosh Nijman was tendered at the second-round level, suggesting he’s the likely starter at right tackle. Zach Tom, who played three different positions as a rookie, could also play right tackle, and the Packers are developing the likes of second-year tackles Caleb Jones, Luke Tenuta and Rasheed Walker.

Adding Johnson would provide another layer of protection for Love and the offensive line.

Johnson is 6-6 and 313 pounds. He was an All-Big Ten pick as a right guard in 2021 and an All-American pick as a left tackle in 2022.

NFL.com’s breakdown of Johnson:

Long, athletic tackle in need of additional technique work but possessing the traits to become a long-time starter on the left side. Johnson is still filling out his frame and he should get stronger. He’s much better as a move blocker than man blocker but he can bridge that gap with more coaching. He’s loose and quick in pass protection but will need to add core strength and get better with inside hands to prevent edge defenders from bypassing his anchor. Johnson’s athletic tools and position versatility are advantageous but the going could be a little bumpy early on before he settles in.

One pick after Johnson went to Green Bay, Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid was Jeremiah’s selection for the Washington Commanders at No. 16.

Will Brian Gutekunst use his top pick on a pass-catcher, defensive player or offensive lineman? All three could help Love in different ways in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire