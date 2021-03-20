Packers now have the opportunity to sign CB Kyle Fuller, again

Breaking News:

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
A player once coveted by Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is once again available.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Chicago Bears officially released cornerback Kyle Fuller, who nearly joined the Packers in 2018.

Gutekunst, then a first-year general manager, signed Fuller to a four-year offer sheet, but the Bears matched the deal and retained him.

The Bears can actually thank the Packers for the backloaded contract that helped turn Fuller into a cap casualty. Chicago had to restructure the deal to free cap space before the 2020 season, and the team wasn’t willing to take a $20 million cap hit for having Fuller on the roster in 2021.

Now, the Packers – a team in need of a starting cornerback – will have another chance to acquire Fuller, although the situation is much different three years later.

Fuller turned 29 in February, and he’s coming off an average season by his standards. The Packers lack cap space and probably wouldn’t be able to craft a competitive offer if his price tag is exceedingly high on the open market.

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated reported the Packers weren’t expected to be a player for Fuller.

However, the idea of adding Fuller has to be an intriguing one for Gutekunst and the Packers.

Combining Fuller, a two-time Pro Bowler, with Jaire Alexander, a second-team All-Pro and one of the game’s very best cornerbacks, could create a dominant secondary capable of transforming the Packers defense from good to possibly great. The team has been searching through the cornerback market for an upgrade over Kevin King, who is also a free agent, and Fuller could be the ideal option if the price ends up being right.

The Packers haven’t made a splash in free agency, largely due to cap issues. Would the team be willing to re-work Aaron Rodgers’ deal to create enough space for Fuller, a potential impact addition on defense? We should have an answer soon enough.

