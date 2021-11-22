Will Packers move on from Mason Crosby? ‘Absolutely not,’ says Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur made it clear Monday: His team won’t be moving on from veteran kicker Mason Crosby, who missed another field goal on Sunday in Minnesota.

Asked if the Packers would be making a change at kicker, LaFleur didn’t flinch.

“No, I would say absolutely not,” LaFleur said Monday.

Crosby clanked a 32-yard field goal attempt off the upright in the first quarter on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Packers ended up losing by three.

Crosby, 37, has now missed an NFL-high eight field goals this season, including a league-high four kicks between 30-39 yards. He’s missed five field goal attempts in just the last five games.

“Certainly have a lot of confidence in Mason,” LaFleur said.

Crosby made a 54-yard field goal earlier in the game Sunday, a fact LaFleur pointed to when discussing his continued confidence in the veteran kicker.

And once again, LaFleur pointed to the execution of the entire operation as the downfall.

“That never falls squarely on one individual. Our operation has got to improve, that’s from the snap to the hold to the kick,” LaFleur said. “We’ll continue to work on that.”

Crosby is a highly respected member of the Packers locker room, and he has a history of bouncing back from poor stretches of kicking. The Packers are banking on Crosby to rebound and start making kicks consistently, especially as the playoffs approach and kicking becomes even more important.

