Packers meet with ECU QB Holton Ahlers, the MVP of NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

The Green Bay Packers are among the teams that have met with East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers, per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

Fowler reports the Packers have met with Ahlers three times over the last few weeks.

Ahlers (6-3, 237) was the MVP of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl after completing nine of 12 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown during the American team’s win at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 28. He was also the Player of the Game of the Hula Bowl earlier in January.

During the 2022 season, Ahlers completed 315 of 469 passes for 3,708 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for six touchdowns. Over his collegiate career, Ahlers threw 97 touchdown passes and rushed for 25 scores.

Ahlers is left handed, strongly built and capable of extending plays with his legs.

The Pirates quarterback threw five touchdown passes and rushed for a sixth score during East Carolina’s win over Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl in December.

Regardless of Aaron Rodgers’ future, the Packers could be in the market for a young, developmental prospect at quarterback. Ahlers fits the bill as a late-round pick or priority free agent who could spend time developing on the practice squad.

