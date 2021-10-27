Packers list CB Kevin King, OLB Preston Smith as questionable vs. Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers listed three players with official designations on the final injury for Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Starting cornerback Kevin King and starting edge rusher Preston Smith are both questionable, while backup offensive tackle Dennis Kelly is doubtful.

King is attempting to return after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. He was estimated as a limited participant at practice all week, even though the Packers only had walkthroughs. If he can’t go, Rasul Douglas would play another big role as a starting cornerback in Arizona.

Smith, who is dealing with an oblique injury, missed a game for the first time in his NFL career last week. In his absence, the Packers got a big game from Rashan Gary and 31 quality snaps from newcomer Whitney Mercilus.

The Packers did not give an injury designation to Douglas (shoulder), defensive lineman Kenny Clark (ankle), defensive lineman Dean Lowry (ankle), long snapper Hunter Bradley (hand) or tight end Josiah Deguara (finger). They will all be available against the Cardinals.

Of course, the injury report hides all the missing players for the Packers. Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Josh Myers are all on injured reserve currently, David Bakhtiari remains on the PUP list and Davante Adams and Allen Lazard are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Cardinals will be without defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who was ruled out. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins and center Max Garcia are questionable.

