Packers list 19 players on first injury report of Week 8

Roughly 35 percent of the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster is listed on the team’s first injury report of Week 8.

The Packers placed 19 players on the injury report Wednesday. In part due to the injuries, the team held a walkthrough and didn’t officially practice, so participation designations were estimates.

Of the 19, only three were estimated as non-participants: Running back Aaron Jones (calf), cornerback Kevin King (quad) and kicker Mason Crosby (calf, back).

Jones and King both missed Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans.

New injuries reported: Crosby, linebacker Krys Barnes (biceps), long snapper Hunter Bradley (groin), safety Raven Greene (oblique), fullback John Lovett (knee) and tight end Robert Tonyan (knee). All others were previous injuries.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was a full participant, but all others on the injury report were considered limited.

Here’s the full list of players on the injury report:

Two out of the three special teamers for the Packers are listed, a potentially concerning sign. The team isn’t carrying a backup at either spot and doesn’t have a replacement on the practice squad.

The Vikings listed seven players, although three were full participants on Wednesday. Running back Dalvin Cook and cornerback Kris Boyd were limited, while cornerbacks Holton Hill and Mike Hughes did not participate. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

