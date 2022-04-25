Packers linked to first-round interest in Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Rumors surfacing during the week of the draft must always be viewed through a critical lens, but consider this: the Green Bay Packers have been connected with a likely first-round receiver prospect.

Albert Breer of MMQB.com has heard the Packers linked with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, who could be an option for general manager Brian Gutekunst at No. 28 overall.

Breer also made the common comparison of Burks to Deebo Samuel, calling him a “bigger receiver who, like Deebo Samuel, you need to have a plan for.”

Burks, who made a pre-draft visit to Green Bay, is 6-2 and 225 pounds and one of the best players in the class with the ball in his hands. He could be a terrific player after the catch in Matt LaFleur’s offense, especially if the Packers find easy ways of getting him the football while he develops into a more well-rounded receiver.

But there is buyer beware on Burks: He got a lot of manufactured touches at Arkansas, often relied on winning contested-catch situations and then didn’t test out like an elite athlete during the pre-draft process. There is a bust factor in play here, which is why Burks could be available deep into the first round.

In a perfect world, Burks would become a more dangerous version of Alshon Jeffery or a reincarnation of A.J. Brown or Josh Gordon.

The Packers need to reload at receiver after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Burks could be one piece of the puzzle.

Of course, rumors of this kind – especially this late in the process – could be smokescreens designed to confuse other teams and help a different player get into range. Breer says the Packers could take a top four receiver prospect if one falls to No. 22 or wait until the second round to address the receiver position. At this point, it’s all a guessing game.

