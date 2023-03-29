Packers keeping Rasul Douglas at perimeter CB to start 2023

The Green Bay Packers think Rasul Douglas could play safety, but the team believes perimeter cornerback is his best position and that’s where he’ll start to open 2023.

“I think Rasul is capable of doing that (playing safety), that’s not where we’re going to start him out,” LaFleur said. “When you look at it, I think his best position is outside at corner. We tried the nickel thing last year. He’s definitely a better player on the perimeter. I felt when he kind of settled in there, like halfway through the year, our performance got better.”

Douglas operated as the defense’s primary slot corner for six of the team’s first eight games in 2022 but then moved outside when Eric Stokes went down with a season-ending ankle injury. Three of Douglas’ four interceptions last season came over the final eight games.

The Packers have a bit of a logjam at cornerback, especially on the perimeter once Eric Stokes returns from injury. The team’s belief that Keisean Nixon can handle the slot opened up the idea of Douglas moving to safety, a need position on the roster and in the secondary. But LaFleur made it clear: perimeter cornerback is where Douglas is most valuable to the Packers.

“He has the intelligence and ability to play (safety), but for us, he’s best when he’s on the outside, mixing it up playing bump and playing with vision,” LaFleur said. “He does a great job of reading quick game and reading the quarterback, allows him to break on balls. He knows what receivers are going to run based on their splits, their route stems, which allows him to jump some routes.”

Based on LaFleur’s comments, the most likely alignment in the secondary when the Packers open training camp this summer is Douglas and Jaire Alexander on the outside, Nixon in the slot, and some combination of Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Tarvarius Moore or a rookie at safety. Stokes is still recovering from last season’s injury and could be a question mark health-wise entering camp.

LaFleur said Savage, who played some nickel to end last season, will start the 2023 season at safety. The fifth-year defensive back can also play in the slot, but the Packers like Nixon there.

“You’ve got some flexibility there. How we’ll start off though, (Savage) will be playing the safety position,” LaFleur said. “And we’re going to give Keisean every opportunity to lock down the nickel spot.”

