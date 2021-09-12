Packers inactives: Za’Darius Smith active, 3 rookies inactive
The Green Bay Packers will be at near full strength for the season opener against the New Orleans Saints.
The team’s inactives include three rookies and four healthy scratches. Veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster are both active despite being listed as questionable with back injuries.
Backup safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) is the lone injured player on the inactive list.
Packers inactives vs. Saints:
CB Shemar Jean-Charles (rookie)
C Jake Hanson
DL Jack Heflin (rookie)
LB Isaiah McDuffie (rookie)
S Vernon Scott
Isaac Yiadom, who was acquired via trade with the Giants, is active as the fifth cornerback over Jean-Charles. With Scott out, the Packers have only three safeties active.
The Packers have eight offensive linemen available. The offense’s three running backs, six receivers and four tight ends are all active.
The Saints do have cornerback Marshon Lattimore. He was added to the injury report as questionable on Saturday but he is active.
Saints inactives:
QB Ian Book
LB Chase Hansen
DB Chris Miller
FB Adam Prentice
DE Payton Turner
