Packers hosting UTEP QB Gavin Hardison on top-30 pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers are hosting UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison on a top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects on visits ahead of the draft.

Hardison, a JUCO transfer, started 35 games over five seasons at UTEP. He completed 570 of 1,061 passes for 7,963 yards, 40 touchdowns and 33 interceptions while also rushing for three touchdowns.

Hardison, who turns 24 in May, needed surgery to repair the UCL ligament and missed the final seven games of the 2023 season.

Hardison (6-1, 207) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.82 seconds, hit 28.5″ in the vertical leap, covered 9-3 in the broad jump and finished the short shuttle in 4.35 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.19 seconds at UTEP’s pro day.

The Packers will likely add competition to the quarterback room, either via the draft or college free agency. Hardison could be an option late on Day 3 or as a free agent.

Last year, the Packers hosted Sean Clifford on a pre-draft visit and then drafted him in the fifth round. Clifford will go into 2024 as the expected backup behind Jordan Love.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Hardison as the No. 19 overall quarterback in the class and a likely priority free agent.

