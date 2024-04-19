Packers hosted Troy S Dell Pettus for top-30 pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers hosted Troy safety Dell Pettus for a top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, according to Tom Silverstein of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects on visits ahead of the draft. Packers Wire is tracking all the reported visits here.

Pettus (5-11, 200) is a likely undrafted free agent. He is Dane Brugler’s No. 100 overall safety in the draft class.

Pettus was a three-time All-Sun Belt selection. He started 61 straight games and was on the field for over 3,000 career snaps over five seasons. In Troy’s win over Appalachian State in the Sun Belt title game, Pettus delivered 11 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and a sack.

Overall, Pettus logged 315 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 14 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one block. His one interception was returned for a touchdown.

Per Pro Football Focus, Pettus missed only 34 career tackles and had a missed tackle percentage of only 9.4 during his collegiate career. He also produced 80 stops. Pettus did allow 11 touchdown passes and a passer rating of 107.1 into his coverage.

At his pro day, Pettus ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds, hit 33.5″ in the vertical leap, covered 10-0 in the broad jump, finished the short shuttle in 4.36 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.00 seconds and completed 18 reps in the bench press.

The Packers could be using the pre-draft visit as a way of recruiting Pettus to Green Bay as an undrafted free agent following the draft.

