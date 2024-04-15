Packers to host South Florida OT Donovan Jennings on top-30 pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers will host South Florida offensive tackle Donovan Jennings on a top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, according to Aaron Wilson.

Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects on visits ahead of the draft. Packers Wire is tracking all the reported visits here.

Jennings appeared in 55 games at South Florida, setting the school record. He started 45 games at left tackle. A starter as a true freshman, Jennings battled injuries across six seasons at the school. He is 24 years old and will turn 25 in November.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jennings allowed only two sacks, five quarterback hits and 24 total pressures across 570 pass-blocking snaps over the last two seasons.

Jennings (6-4, 323) ran the 40-yard dash in 5.02 seconds, hit 28″ in the vertical leap, finished 28 reps in the bench press and completed the short shuttle in 4.70 seconds and the three-cone in 7.60 seconds at USF’s pro day. His Relative Athletic Score is 8.93 out of 10.0.

His size and athleticism suggest a move inside to guard at the NFL level.

Jennings participated at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He is PFF’s No. 238 overall prospect. Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Jennings as a likely undrafted free agent.

Jennings missed 11 games to injury over the last two seasons. His injury history and the possibility of being an undrafted free agent likely contributed to the draft visit to Green Bay.

