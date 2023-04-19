Packers hire former Seahawks fullback Derrick Coleman as assistant

#Packers hire Derrick Coleman as an assistant to player engagement 📰 https://t.co/tDOFpROPZz — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 18, 2023

Here’s a fun story to get your Wednesday started! The Green Bay Packers have hired former Seattle Seahawks fullback Derrick Coleman as an assistant to player engagement.

Coleman will work under Executive Vice President/Director of Football Operations, Russ Ball.

Coleman is best known for becoming the NFL’s first legally deaf offensive player.

He first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings out of UCLA in 2012 but was waived that August. He then signed with the Seahawks in December where he was a member of the Super Bowl championship team.

Following his time in Seattle, Coleman also played for the Falcons and Cardinals.

Coleman appeared in 63 games over five NFL seasons.

