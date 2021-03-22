Packers GM Brian Gutekunst in attendance for Florida State’s pro day

Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, confirmed Monday that Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was in attendance for Florida State’s pro day. Gutekunst could have been scouting a wide variety of prospects, including cornerback Asante Samuel Jr, edge rusher Josh Kaindoh, receiver Tamorrion Terry, defensive lineman Marvin Wilson, edge rusher Janarius Robinson, and safety Hamsah Nasirildeen.

Gutekunst was able to see first-hand what this year’s class of Seminoles bring to the table as far as their official measurements and how well they move on the field.

One player that stuck out was wide receiver Tamorrion Terry. He fits the mold almost perfectly for the type of receiver Green Bay likes to target in the draft as far as size and speed. Terry measured at 6-2 and 207 and ran a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash. He also has an impressive arm length of 33.375 inches.

There were other notable numbers to come out of Florida State’s pro day. Wilson’s wingspan measured at 81.125 inches. For an edge rusher, Robinson had an impressive wingspan of 86.25 inches and 25 reps on the bench press. Meanwhile, Kaindoh showcased his athleticism by running a 4.70 forty and logging a broad jump of 10 feet 5 inches.

Of course, Gutekunst probably kept a close eye on Samuel. There is a lot of buzz surrounding the son of former Pro Bowl corner Asante Samuel and how he would look paired with Packers corner Jaire Alexander.

Samuel has a slight build, standing at 5-10 and weighing just 180 pounds. He ran a 4.45 in the forty but struggled in the three-cone drill. Samuel ran just a 6.95, which is considered a little below average for an NFL corner. Alexander’s three-cone time was a little faster at 6.71, while Kevin King’s was a 6.56.

However, Samuel and Alexander have similar builds and other athletic testing that compares favorably. They have the same vertical leap of 35 inches and a broad jump that differs by only a few inches.

During his media availability, Samuel was asked about his size and playing inside or outside in the NFL. In his response, he referred to Alexander’s size and tenacity as an outside corner.

“I’ve played outside all my life. I feel like I’m a dominant corner on the outside. I’m the same size as Jaire Alexander. Size doesn’t matter. It’s about the heart and dog mentality on the field,” he said.

Samuel could be targeted by Green Bay with their 29th pick, or they could hope he falls to them in the second round. Most draft grades have Samuel as a late first-rounder or early second-rounder.

However, Samuel received a RAS score of 6.42 by Kent Lee Platte, which is typically lower than what the Packers look for. If Green Bay doesn’t love Samuel Jr’s film, they could turn their attention to another corner with a better athletic profile.

Gutekunst is clearly doing his due diligence with this year’s crop of prospects following a shortened 2020 season. Gutekunst was also in attendance for Clemson’s pro day on March 11 and will likely attend many more between now and April’s draft.

List

Tracking Packers' virtual pre-draft meetings ahead of 2021 NFL draft

