What are the Packers getting in CB Rasul Douglas and LB Jaylon Smith?

The Green Bay Packers have added two veteran players to Joe Barry’s defense this week.

The team signed cornerback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad on Wednesday and signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Thursday after he was released by the Dallas Cowboys.

What are the Packers getting in the two players? Here’s what we found after digging into the tape on both Douglas and Smith:

CB Rasul Douglas

(AP Photo/Octavio Jones)

Age: 27

Year: Fifth

Drafted: Third round, 99th overall, 2017

Career games (starts): 60 (29)

Career snaps: 2,370 on defense, 546 on special teams

Scouting report: Douglas is a big (6-2, 209) and physical cornerback who brings pressing ability and toughness to the position. He’s at his best on the perimeter in zone coverage. He lacks elite straight-line speed (4.59 seconds in 40-yard dash) and isn’t twitchy in short areas, making him susceptible to giving up big plays in man coverage. Over the last two seasons, he gave up eight touchdown passes and didn’t have an interception. He can find the ball in the air and make a play, but he’s also been heavily penalized (25 penalties in four seasons). Consistency has been an issue. He has limited experience in the slot and is probably only capable of playing on the left or right perimeter. He’s also shown that he can beat blocks and make impact plays in the run game.

Likely role: The Packers are losing Jaire Alexander to a shoulder injury. If he’s out long-term, there’s a good chance Douglas will play a lot of snaps as the No. 3 or No. 4 cornerback. Once he is comfortable with the defense, the Packers could team him with Eric Stokes on the perimeter and use Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan in the slot.

LB Jaylon Smith

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Age: 26

Year: Fifth

Drafted: Second round, 34th overall, 2016

Career games (starts): 68 (56)

Career snaps: 3,774 on defense, 271 on special teams

Story continues

Scouting report: He was once an elite athlete with huge playmaking abilities, but a significant knee injury to end his college career changed the course of his career. Smith certainly looks the part at 6-2 and 245, and he has three straight seasons with 100 or more tackles, but his play has regressed each of the last two seasons. Against the run, he lacks the processing ability and urgency to recognize plays and beat blocks. He’s not a great take-on linebacker, and he’s going to lose gaps and get beat to spots. His value comes in the passing game. He’s still athletic enough to handle coverage responsibilities in man to man and zone, and he’s explosive enough to chase down plays to each side. His 9.0 career sacks are evidence of his blitzing ability. Can the right coordinator help limit his weaknesses while getting the most out of his strengths?

Likely role: The Packers could team Smith with De’Vondre Campbell as the starting linebacker duo, although Krys Barnes is coming back from a concussion and the team likes him in the spot. Joe Barry’s defense is using more and more inside linebackers, both in the base defense and certain subpackages, making it possible for getting all three players on the field. In terms of depth, Oren Burks and Ty Summers have been far too inconsistent as backup players. The Packers will hope they can get Smith up to speed and playing faster. The scheme has unlocked the playmaking ability of Campbell, but there’s no guarantee it will do the same for Smith. His experience and potential value against the passing game could make him an upgrade.

1

1