What should the Packers do with free agent TE Robert Tonyan?

It will be interesting to see how the Green Bay Packers approach the tight end position this offseason. More specifically, what will the team do with soon-to-be unrestricted free agent Robert Tonyan?

Tonyan blossomed into a star for the Packers’ offense in 2020 after posting career-highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. The 2021 season was expected to be a big year for the tight end, but it was cut short by an ACL injury suffered halfway through the season. Tonyan finished with 18 catches, 204 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

A season-ending injury could help the Packers at the negotiating table. In Tonyan’s four NFL seasons, he only has one year that would warrant a big contract. Last year, he signed a second-round tender and made just over $3.3 million. Perhaps, the Packers viewed this as a flash in the pan and a product of Aaron Rodgers’ impeccable MVP play. A year later, not much has changed, and the team could still hold most of the leverage.

On the other hand, the Packers have waited far too long for a tight end with Tonyan’s skillset, and he will want to cash in at some point. Years after struggling to find a viable replacement for Jermichael Finley, the team brought in free agents Martellus Bennett and Jimmy Graham – both in their 30s – only to regret these decisions later.

Tonyan is still only 27-years-old and considered one of the best young tight ends in the NFL. He is a good route runner and has flashed solid hands and big-play potential. His blocking has also improved, even if it’s not one of his strengths. Green Bay has been able to lean on Marcedes Lewis, who is still one of the best blocking tight ends around. Lewis will turn 38 this offseason and is under contract through 2022, but the team does have a potential out this offseason.

The Packers could part ways with Lewis and put some of that money toward a new deal for Tonyan. According to Spotrac, Tonyan is projected to make an annual salary of $10.8 million. This would make him the seventh highest-paid tight end in terms of annual salary.

If the Packers are unable to meet Tonyan’s contractual demands, they would probably bring Lewis back but on a new deal. Playing on a limited snap count has allowed the Packers to get the most out of Lewis during his four years with the team. Also, he is one of the most highly regarded leaders in the locker room and a great friend to Rodgers.

If both Lewis and Tonyan have seen their time in Green Bay come to an end, they would need to address the position via free agency or the draft. These additions would come cheap and benefit the salary cap, but the ramifications from a production and talent standpoint would certainly be felt.

Currently, former third-round pick Josiah Deguara is the only tight end under contract for the 2022 season. Deguara has proven to be a solid role player in the Packers’ offense but may never be the same weapon as a healthy Tonyan. Finding a way to keep Tonyan may be in the best interest of a team hoping to compete for a Super Bowl next year.

