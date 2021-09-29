Here’s the Packers’ first injury report of Week 4
The Green Bay Packers’ first injury report of Week 4 featured seven players, including four starters unable to practice on Wednesday.
The Packers were without linebacker Krys Barnes, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, cornerback Kevin King and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling at Wednesday’s practice. Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed King has a concussion, while Jenkins and Valdes-Scantling have an uncertain status for Sunday.
The Packers also added running back Aaron Jones to the injury report with a new ankle injury.
Here’s the Packers’ injury report for Wednesday:
PACKERS
Injury
Wednesday
LB Krys Barnes
Concussion
DNP
OL Elgton Jenkins
Ankle
DNP
RB Aaron Jones
Ankle
Limited
CB Kevin King
Concussion
DNP
C Josh Myers
Finger
Full
S Vernon Scott
Hamstring
Limited
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Hamstring
DNP
The Steelers are also banged up entering the week. Here’s Pittsburgh’s injury report to open Week 4:
STEELERS
Injury
Wednesday
OL Rashaad Coward
Ankle
Limited
DL Carlos Davis
Knee
DNP
LB Alex Highsmith
Groin
Limited
WR Dionate Johnson
Knee
Limited
OL Chukwuma Okorafor
Concussion
DNP
QB Ben Roethlisberger
Pectoral
DNP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Ribs
DNP
OLB T.J. Watt
Groin
Limited
Both teams will provide another injury report on both Thursday and Friday before declaring official injury designations on Friday afternoon.
