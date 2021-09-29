Here’s the Packers’ first injury report of Week 4

The Green Bay Packers’ first injury report of Week 4 featured seven players, including four starters unable to practice on Wednesday.

The Packers were without linebacker Krys Barnes, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, cornerback Kevin King and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling at Wednesday’s practice. Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed King has a concussion, while Jenkins and Valdes-Scantling have an uncertain status for Sunday.

The Packers also added running back Aaron Jones to the injury report with a new ankle injury.

Here’s the Packers’ injury report for Wednesday:

PACKERS Injury Wednesday LB Krys Barnes Concussion DNP OL Elgton Jenkins Ankle DNP RB Aaron Jones Ankle Limited CB Kevin King Concussion DNP C Josh Myers Finger Full S Vernon Scott Hamstring Limited WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Hamstring DNP

The Steelers are also banged up entering the week. Here’s Pittsburgh’s injury report to open Week 4:

STEELERS Injury Wednesday OL Rashaad Coward Ankle Limited DL Carlos Davis Knee DNP LB Alex Highsmith Groin Limited WR Dionate Johnson Knee Limited OL Chukwuma Okorafor Concussion DNP QB Ben Roethlisberger Pectoral DNP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Ribs DNP OLB T.J. Watt Groin Limited

Both teams will provide another injury report on both Thursday and Friday before declaring official injury designations on Friday afternoon.

