Here’s the Packers’ first injury report of Week 4

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The Green Bay Packers’ first injury report of Week 4 featured seven players, including four starters unable to practice on Wednesday.

The Packers were without linebacker Krys Barnes, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, cornerback Kevin King and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling at Wednesday’s practice. Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed King has a concussion, while Jenkins and Valdes-Scantling have an uncertain status for Sunday.

The Packers also added running back Aaron Jones to the injury report with a new ankle injury.

Here’s the Packers’ injury report for Wednesday:

PACKERS

Injury

Wednesday

LB Krys Barnes

Concussion

DNP

OL Elgton Jenkins

Ankle

DNP

RB Aaron Jones

Ankle

Limited

CB Kevin King

Concussion

DNP

C Josh Myers

Finger

Full

S Vernon Scott

Hamstring

Limited

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Hamstring

DNP

The Steelers are also banged up entering the week. Here’s Pittsburgh’s injury report to open Week 4:

STEELERS

Injury

Wednesday

OL Rashaad Coward

Ankle

Limited

DL Carlos Davis

Knee

DNP

LB Alex Highsmith

Groin

Limited

WR Dionate Johnson

Knee

Limited

OL Chukwuma Okorafor

Concussion

DNP

QB Ben Roethlisberger

Pectoral

DNP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Ribs

DNP

OLB T.J. Watt

Groin

Limited

Both teams will provide another injury report on both Thursday and Friday before declaring official injury designations on Friday afternoon.

