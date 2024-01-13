Packers elevate David Long Jr. for Sunday's game

The Packers added some extra help at cornerback ahead of Sunday's game in Dallas.

David Long Jr. has been elevated from the practice squad. He will revert back after the game.

Long appeared in three regular season games for the Packers this year and returned to the practice squad this week. He also played in eight games for the Raiders and three games for the Panthers. He had 19 tackles and a pass defensed across all three stops.

The Packers listed cornerback Jaire Alexander as questionable to play against the Cowboys. Alexander injured his ankle when a teammate stepped on him during one of this week's practice sessions.