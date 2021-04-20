Packers draft preview: Offensive tackle emerges as primary need

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2021 NFL draft with 10 draft picks and a chance to build on a talented roster that finished 13-3 and advanced to the NFC title game for the second straight season in 2020. Like last year, GM Brian Gutekunst has three picks in the top 100 selections and seven Day 3 picks.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview rolls on at offensive tackle:

On the roster

– David Bakhtiari, 29 years old, signed through 2024 – Billy Turner, 29 years old, signed through 2022 – Yosh Nijman, 25 years old, signed through 2021 Notes: Bakhtiari signed a lucrative four-year extension during the 2020 season. Turner restructured his deal, adding void years after the 2022 season. Nijman is back on an exclusive rights tender.

Short term need

Moderate to high. The Packers released Rick Wagner and haven't re-signed Jared Veldheer, eroding much of the experienced depth at offensive tackle. Bakhtiari could miss the start of the season while recovering from an ACL injury, further complicating the situation. Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins can play offensive tackle in a pinch and might be headed there full-time if the Packers believe his best position long-term is on the edge. The plans for Jenkins will likely dictate everything about what the Packers do at this position. Even if Jenkins is heading for offensive tackle, depth is lacking.

Long term need

Moderate to high. Bakhtiari is signed for the next four years, ensuring a high-level starter at one of the two offensive tackle positions. The future at right tackle is less certain. Turner is under contract for the next two seasons but isn't guaranteed to be on the roster past 2021. Taking a player capable of being a future starter on the right side might be a priority for the Packers in this draft. Building long-term depth is nearing a requirement at this point.

Chances of drafting position

High. The Packers haven't drafted a true offensive tackle since 2016, so it's not a surprise that depth at the premium position is now lacking. With only three offensive tackles on the roster and real question marks entering the season, this looks like the year to target an offensive tackle early in the draft. Even if the Packers are comfortable with their situation at the position in 2021, finding a player or two to develop at the position is necessary. It would be surprising if the Packers don't draft at least one offensive tackle.

Depth of draft class

Strong. The class is especially strong at the top. Six or more offensive tackles could go in the first round, and Dane Brugler of The Athletic has 13 total offensive tackles in his top 100 players. There's a good chance the Packers will have an opportunity to take a starting-caliber offensive tackle during each of the first two days. Finding a starter on Day 3 will be more difficult, but this is a deep class with plenty of intriguing options that fit what the Packers look for at the position.

Potential options, and last OT drafted

A few potential options for the Packers at offensive tackle in the draft class: – Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State – Sam Cosmi, Texas – Alex Leatherwood, Oklahoma – Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame – Brady Christensen, BYU – Walker Little, Stanford – Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa – Brenden James, Nebraska – Tommy Doyle, Miami (Ohio) – Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M Last offensive tackle drafted by Packers: Jason Spriggs, second round, 2016

