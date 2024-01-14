Packers begin game with an almost 8-minute drive to take 7-0 lead

The Packers had the perfect drive to start Sunday's wild-card playoff game.

They took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 12 plays, eating 7:52 off the clock, to take a 7-0 lead.

Green Bay benefitted from two Cowboys' penalties, including one on the second play. After DeMarcus Lawrence and Donovan Wilson stopped Aaron Jones for no gain on the first play from scrimmage, Chauncey Golston and Wilson sacked Jordan Love for a 2-yard loss.

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, though, was called for illegal contact, giving the Packers an automatic first down.

The Cowboys' other penalty came on third down on the goal line when Lawrence jumped offsides, turning a third-and-5 into a third-and-2, and Jones scored on a 3-yard run.

Love went 4-for-4 for 42 yards, with Romeo Doubs catching a 22-yarder. Jones rushed for 25 yards on seven carries.