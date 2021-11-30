Packers take back top spot in USA TODAY NFL power rankings after impressive win over Rams

An impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams entering the bye week allowed the Green Bay Packers to take back the top spot in the latest USA TODAY NFL power rankings.

The Packers had ascended to No. 1 after shutting out the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 but fell back two spots to No. 3 following a road loss in Minnesota. Sunday’s response against the Rams once again highlighted Green Bay’s toughness, resiliency and depth, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back to playing at an MVP level despite a toe injury.

This will be the sixth straight week that the Packers have landed in the top five of the rankings, highlighting just how well this team has navigated around obstacles over the last two months.

The Packers still haven’t lost two games in a row under coach Matt LaFleur. At 9-3 after 12 games and entering a much-needed off week, Green Bay has a chance to rest up and prepare for the stretch run, a valuable opportunity for a team with a realistic shot at being the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Following the bye, the Packers will host the Chicago Bears on “Sunday Night Football,” kicking off a stretch of three home games in four weeks. And as it stands now, the team’s Week 15 visit to Baltimore to play the Ravens is the last remaining game against a team with a winning record.

Every team in the NFL has at least two losses, and no one team in either conference looks dominant. Could this be the season that everything comes together and the Packers make it back to the Super Bowl? LaFleur’s team has as good of a shot as any of the remaining contenders.

Packers in USA TODAY power rankings

Week 1: No. 4

Week 2: No. 14

Week 3: No. 16

Week 4: No. 13

Week 5: No. 10

Week 6: No. 9

Week 7: No. 6

Week 8: No. 5

Week 9: No. 2

Week 10: No. 3

Week 11: No. 1

Week 12: No. 3

Week 13: No. 1

