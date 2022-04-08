Packers among teams interested in small-school CB Gregory Junior

The Green Bay Packers are one of several teams interested in cornerback Gregory Junior, who participated at the Senior Bowl and is attempting to become the first NFL draft pick from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Packers will either hold a private workout with Gregory or host him on a pre-draft visit. He has workouts or visits lined up with nine teams.

During his final season at OBU in 2021, Junior produced 46 tackles, seven pass breakups and one tackle resulting in a safety. He intercepted one pass and broke up 17 others over 43 career games and 33 starts.

He was the school’s first-ever participant at the Senior Bowl.

Junior, who turns 23 in June, appears to have NFL-ready athleticism.

Gregory (5-11, 203) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds (1.63 10-yard split), hit 39″ in the vertical leap, covered 10-3 in the broad jump, finished the three-cone drill in 6.97 seconds and the short shuttle in 4.17 seconds, and completed 18 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

Jim Nagy of the Senior Bowl believes Junior could be a “core” special teams player at the next level.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Junior as the No. 30 overall cornerback in the class, with a projected range in the sixth or seventh round. He said he “didn’t look out of place” at the Senior Bowl despite coming from a Division II program.

From Brugler’s scouting report: “Overall, Junior needs to improve his anticipation and locating skills to make more plays on the football, but he has outstanding balance in his transitions with the toughness to play inside or outside while also playing on special teams.”

