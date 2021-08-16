Packers' Aaron Jones headlines RB targets, fades
Scott Pianowski and Adam Levitan discuss why fantasy managers should target the Green Bay RB.
Scott Pianowski is joined by Adam Levitan from Establish The Run to discuss sorting through coachspeak, the performances from rookie QBs in the first week of preseason, Jason Garrett’s impact on the Giants, and crowded positions for the Bengals, Jaguars and Eagles.
The Packers will have a workout for QBs on Tuesday, but Jordan Love is feeling "significantly better" after injuring his shoulder on Saturday.
Aaron Rodgers might stay in bubble wrap for Saturday’s preseason game, and Jordan Love‘s availability is iffy as the backup quarterback is dealing with a strained throwing shoulder. That leaves Kurt Benkert as the only other quarterback on the roster. It also leaves the Packers perhaps in the market for a fourth quarterback. They worked [more]
Packers rookie OL Royce Newman was the highest-graded OL in the NFL during the first week of the preseason, per Pro Football Focus.
Cam Newton cleared up a cryptic Instagram post about "loyalty."
See our WR Dynasty Rankings for this season, as DK Metcalf and AJ Brown lead off the top 10, just one part of our 2021 NFL Draft Guide package. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)
Which tight ends should you take a flier on in your fantasy football drafts?
Dave Shovein recaps Fernando Tatis Jr.'s triumphant return from the injured list and Triston McKenzie's bid for perfection in Monday's Daily Dose.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love‘s long-awaited introduction to game action ended a bit earlier than expected on Saturday when he “dinged” his right shoulder late in the second quarter. Love went for an MRI on Sunday and the test came back without any sign of a serious injury, but he’s not necessarily going to be hopping [more]
Warren Sharp previews the Packers, breaking down their strengths, weaknesses and what they have to improve to make the Super Bowl in 2021. (Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)
