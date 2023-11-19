Packers take 16-13 lead with Christian Watson touchdown

The Packers have taken a 16-13 lead over the Chargers late in the third quarter.

But it could have been more, if not for a missed extra point.

Christian Watson caught an 11-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to put Green Bay back ahead of Los Angeles. It looked like the Packers had previously gotten into the paint with a long touchdown to tight end Tucker Kraft, but he had actually stepped out of bounds for a 27-yard gain.

It was no matter for Green Bay's offense, though, as a couple of plays quarterback Jordan Love found Watson.

Love is 24-of-32 for 258 yards with a touchdown.