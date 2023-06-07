Pacers legend to compete in Dust Bowl 100 in July: 'Looking forward to connecting with my Hoosier folks on two wheels.'

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pacers legend Reggie Miller will be returning to Indiana to compete again.

This time, he'll be on wheels.

Miller, now a TNT analyst, announced Monday on Instagram that he'll be coming back to the Hoosier State to race in the Dust Bowl 100 in Eminence, Indiana, on July 22. The Dust Bowl 100 is a gravel bike race throughout the state, with options of riding 100, 80 or 44 miles.

The 57-year-old retired from the Pacers in 2005, but he's still been active in the Hoosier community. He's been the Indianapolis 500 Grand Marshal and owns a house in Fishers.

Miller is also an active cycler. He started cycling occasionally in 2000 while he was still playing professionally, according to the USA Cycling website, then started competing in endurance and cross-country events after his retirement. He joined the USA Cycling Board of Directors in 2020.

"Really looking forward to connecting with my Hoosier folks on two wheels," Miller wrote in the Instagram post. "Please come out and support all the riders, whether at the venue site or just line the race route and cheer us on."

Miller will be sponsored by Santa Cruz Bicycles, SRAM Road, Reserve Wheels, and Castellic Cycling in the race.

