Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6
Pac-12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 6 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Utah at UCLA, Washington State at USC, and Oregon at Arizona
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 38-8, ATS 25-21, o/u 21-25
Saturday, October 9
Utah at UCLA
3:30, FOX
Line: Utah -4, o/u: 64.5
Final Score: COMING
Washington at Arizona State
4:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington -13.5, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: COMING
Washington State at USC
7:30, FOX
Line: USC -13, o/u: 66
Final Score: COMING
Oregon at Arizona
9:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon -13.5, o/u: 70
Final Score: COMING
Oregon State at Stanford
11:00 pm, ESPN
Line: Oregon State -7, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: COMING
