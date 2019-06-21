How Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean prepares future NBA stars with Proactive Sports Performance

Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and Proactive Sports Performance Founder and Director Ryan Capretta detail how they arm future NBA stars with the correct skills and training for the next level. The former college stars, including Stanford's KZ Okpala, say the program promotes growth and serves as a learning experience following their college careers. Joining Okpala at the Southern California facility this spring were Jordan Poole (Michigan), Coby White (North Carolina) and Eric Paschall (Villanova).

