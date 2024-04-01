Pac-12 Network to televise Big 12-bound Buffs’ spring game

The Big 12-bound Colorado Buffaloes aren’t done yet with the Pac-12 Network.

As announced Monday, CU’s spring football game on April 27 will be televised on the Pac-12 Network, an entity that could very well cease to exist this summer. The Buffs, guided by head coach Deion Sanders, landed ESPN last year.

This year, however, ESPN is focusing its resources on the NFL draft that weekend and Fox appears to be prioritizing its relationship with the Big Ten Conference.

Colorado had three games televised on the Pac-12 Network last season, four on Fox, three on ESPN, one on ABC and another on Fox Sports 1.

Although the TV situation isn’t ideal for Coach Prime’s second spring game in Boulder, this year’s Black and Gold Weekend features quite the itinerary. Events include a talent show, an alumni reunion and a Lil Wayne concert at the CU Events Center following the game.

Colorado’s 2024 spring football game at Folsom Field will begin at 1 p.m. MT. Tickets can be found at CUBuffs.com.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire