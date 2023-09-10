Pac-12 After Dark crew ranks their top 6 teams through Week 2
Pac-12 Networks' Shane Vereen and Nick Aliotti rank their top six teams in the Pac-12 through Week 2 of the college football season.
Pac-12 Networks' Shane Vereen and Nick Aliotti rank their top six teams in the Pac-12 through Week 2 of the college football season.
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
Texas' win over Alabama was the biggest result of Week 2. Who else came up big on Saturday?
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
In an effort to preserve the Pac-12, OSU and WSU filed a lawsuit against the conference. The way forward, though, is riddled with problems.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
OSU and WSU seek to prevent outgoing Pac-12 programs from further determining the fate of the conference, its assets and its remaining two members.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The Thunder star has Canada in position to medal for the first time in 87 years, but the Americans stand in the way.
"I just want to show NBA scouts how impactful I can be on the court, on or off the ball," Sarr told Yahoo Sports. "I think my versatility separates me from other bigs in this draft with my rim protection, high motor and shot creation."
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down every game on the Week 1 slate.