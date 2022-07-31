Overtime Thriller: Reddick hangs on to win at Indy
Relive the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race from Indianapolis Motor Speedway that ended in a wild overtime finish in this week's NASCAR Cup Series Race Rewind.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The NASCAR Cup Series has a new road course conqueror. Tyler Reddick survived a wild overtime battle against Ross Chastain — who, as it turned out, was under penalty for finagling the first corner — to win Sunday‘s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Reddick‘s NASCAR Cup Series victory at the 2.439-mile, 14-turn […]
The NASCAR Cup Series races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the second time on July 31, 2022. Keep up with the action here.
Tyler Reddick surged to the front late in the afternoon and won Sunday's Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon each were assessed 30-second penalties for short-cutting the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in the closing laps of Sunday’s race. A trio of late restarts saw multiple front-runners spin while battling for position in treacherous Turn 1. On the final restart of the race, both Chastain and Dillon zoomed down […]
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
