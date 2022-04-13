Overrated and underrated 2022 NFL Draft prospects

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon continues previewing the 2022 NFL Draft with a series of guests, and today he is joined by the creator of the Rookie Scouting Portfolio, Matt Waldman. Matt and Matt talk about their favorite, and least favorite, prospects at RB, WR and QB. More importantly, the guys tell you which prospects they feel are overrated and the great ones that are still flying under the radar.

