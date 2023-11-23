OU football vs. TCU: Our score predictions are in for Sooners-Horned Frogs Big 12 game

No. 13-ranked Oklahoma concludes its regular season with a home game against TCU at 11 a.m. Friday. Here's what you need to know about the Week 13 college football matchup between the Sooners (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) and Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12).

Score predictions for OU football vs. TCU

Ryan Aber, OU beat writer

OU 31, TCU 21

BYE, BYE BIG 12

Sooners close Big 12 era, stay perfect at home

Justin Martinez, OU beat writer

OU 38, TCU 31

SOONER SENDOFF

OU ends Big 12 era with win over TCU

Joe Mussatto, columnist

OU 26, TCU 23

LAST COURSE

Sooners end Big 12 era with post-Thanksgiving win

How to watch, listen to OU football vs. TCU

TV: Fox (Cox 12/HD 712, Dish 25, DirecTV 25, U-verse 25/HD 1025)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

About the broadcasters for OU football vs. TCU

The crew of Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst) and Josh Sims (field reporter) have the call. Brando joined Fox Sports in 2014 as a play-by-play announcer for college football and college basketball. He has also called professional sports such as the NBA and the MLB. Tillman played running back at OU from 1983-86 and helped lead the program to a national championship in 1985. He then played in the NFL from 1987-94 before becoming a full-time broadcaster in 1999. Sims joined Fox Sports in 2021 as a NASCAR reporter. He became the first Black person to cover pit road for a NASCAR national series television broadcast.

Weather for OU football vs. TCU

Forecast: AM clouds/PM sun; 54 degrees; Winds NE at 11 mph; 5% chance of rain

Odds for OU football vs. TCU

Line: OU by 10. Over/Under: 63.

