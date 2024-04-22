OU football coach Brent Venables talks about Sooners' spring game
The Thunder snuck out a narrow 94-92 win over the Pelicans to kick off their playoff series on Sunday night.
Miles Russell, who is the youngest player on record with a top-25 finish on either the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour, made seven birdies in a 10-hole stretch on Sunday.
Jokić is nominated for his third MVP in four seasons. Chet Holmgren joins Wembanyama as a Rookie of the Year finalist.
The Colorado Rockies thought they had a walk-off win over the Seattle Mariners, but a home run was taken away by a fan interference call.
Vintage James Harden and a stifling Clippers defense help lead Los Angeles to a dominant win as Leonard watched from the sideline with a lingering knee injury.
Porter spoke to reporters about the support he's received from teammates amid the public struggles of two of his brothers.
Arch Manning gave Texas football fans an enticing look at the future, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns' Orange-White spring game.
Former Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Roman Gabriel died at the age of 83. He was the NFL MVP in 1969.
Retiring New York Yankees broadcaster was honored before the team's game versus the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. Sterling said he was tired after 64 years at the mic.
Schwab joined ESPN in 1987 and was best known for his role on the sports trivia game show.
We break down the first-round series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat and make our prediction.
For the second consecutive season, the Miami Heat won the No. 8 seed in the NBA playoffs with a victory in the play-in tournament. The Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls, 112-91.
Payne was fired by Louisville last month after compiling a 12-52 record in his two seasons in charge.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the rough debut from Jack Leiter, Logan Webb continuing to absolutely spin for the Giants, discuss things they love & hate, give their good, bad and Uggla for the week and react to the new Mets city connect uniforms.
Castle is the third member of the 2023-24 Huskies to declare for the NBA Draft.
Bland pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery in 2019.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
Sanders supposedly said he'd only let Shedeur and Shilo play for the Eagles, Falcons, 49ers, Commanders, Cowboys and Ravens. That appears to be false.
Leiter lasted 3 2/3 innings in his MLB debut for the Rangers.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde discuss the latest news with the spring transfer portal, Colorado losing more players, and Michigan receiving punishment for their recruiting investigation.