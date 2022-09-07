New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Saints are a 5.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 1 picks, predictions:

CBS Sports: Saints 28, Falcons 20

Tyler Sullivan writes: "The Saints are rolling out a new regime after Sean Payton stepped down this offseason, but there is still plenty of continuity as former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has ascended to head coach. They'll also have quarterback Jameis Winston back in the fold after he missed the bulk of the year with a torn ACL. New Orleans went 5-2 straight up to begin the year in 2021 with Winston under center and outscored their opponents 176-128 over that stretch. They'll open the year against a Falcons team that traded away quarterback Matt Ryan and will likely start veteran Marcus Mariota in Week 1. With questions surrounding the Atlanta offense, it may be wise to lay the points and roll with a New Orleans roster that will have Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Chris Olave at Winston's disposal."

Pro Football Network: Falcons 20, Saints 17

Jason Katz writes: "We get it. The Falcons are a bad team. But setting them as more than a field-goal home underdog against the Saints? That seems a bit harsh. The Saints enter the 2022 season with Jameis Winston coming off a torn ACL, while Michael Thomas has not played football in nearly two years. I’m not entirely sure Winston is better than the guy on the other side of the field, Marcus Mariota. The Falcons will be without Calvin Ridley, but they have Kyle Pitts and rookie Drake London. Neither team is rife with playmakers, but these clubs seem more evenly matched than the line suggests."

Story continues

NFL Week 1 odds:

Bookies.com: Take the under in Saints vs. Falcons game

Bill Speros writes: "This game includes one of the ten new head coaches in the NFL this season. Former Raiders head coach and Saints DC Dennis Allen is the new boss in New Orleans after Payton stepped down. Jameis Winston is back as the starting QB for the Saints. Winston tore his ACL in the Saints' win over Tampa Bay last Halloween. Matt Ryan was traded by the Falcons to Indianapolis after 14 seasons in the ATL. Marcus Mariota is the new starting QB in Atlanta. Yikes."

Fansided: Falcons 24, Saints 19

Matt Verderame predicts that Atlanta will get the victory over New Orleans in Week 1 of the NFL season.

NFL Week 1 schedule, TV information:

Will the New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons in their NFL Week 1 game?

Walter Football: Go with the Falcons as an underdog vs. Saints

It writes: "I was wondering how the sportsbooks would view the Falcons in the wake of his trade to Indianapolis. It turns out that they're slightly more bearish than me. That, or I'm not as high on the Saints as the sportsbooks are. At any rate, I'd probably take a shot with the home underdog at more than a field goal."

ESPN: Saints have a 66.8% chance to win

The site gives the Falcons a 32.8% chance to pick up the victory in Week 1.

More: NFL power rankings before Week 1: Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills open NFL season at top

More: Super Bowl 57 odds: Preseason betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl

WSN: Take the Falcons with the points vs. Saints

Mike Lukas writes: "Imagine a New Orleans Saints team QB’d by a healthy Jameis Winston throwing to an equally healed Michael Thomas and rookie sensation WR Chris Olave while rookie LT Trevor Penning covers his blindside, a healthy picture for new HC Dennis Allen to take on as his Saints look to manhandle a restructured Falcons team and steal an opening week win while away from home. For the Atlanta Falcons, under center it looks like it will be either veteran QB Marcus Mariota or rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder, a tough setup for new HC Arthur Smith in his first shot as an NFL head coach, the 40-year old former Titans OC ready to bring his brand of offense to whoever will be throwing to rookie WR Drake London, a team still recovering from a tough 2021. It’s a home game for the Falcons and the oddsmakers are giving them a lot of points on opening day, so expect them to cover the spread against these Saints who are still getting their groove back."

NFL Spin Zone: Saints 21, Falcons 17

Brendan Danaher writes: "The Falcons are trotting out veteran Marcus Mariota at quarterback while the Saints will likely begin the season with Jameis Winston behind center. The Saints also have a new head coach with former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen taking over. The biggest question is whether or not Alvin Kamara will even be available due to a pending penalty imposed by the NFL for an offseason arrest. This will be closer than most think but let’s go with the Saints taking the first win in the NFC South battle."

NFL's highest paid players in 2022:

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons picks, predictions NFL Week 1