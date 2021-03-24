Aaron Gordon frustrated with Magic, acknowledges trade request ahead of deadline
Aaron Gordon isn't happy in Orlando, and he isn’t holding back anymore.
Gordon officially acknowledged the trade request he made earlier this year on Tuesday night after their 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets, and said that his “frustration” with the team is what drove him to it.
And, apparently, he isn’t alone.
"There's been times where I just expressed my frustration to management," Gordon said Tuesday, . "Frustration with the losses, the injuries, and the way we've been playing, how we've been playing and how many losses have accumulated over the years. So it's just my frustration kind of boiling over I would say. ... I think a lot of people share that sentiment with me, of frustration."
Gordon has spent his entire career with the Magic, who took him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2014. The 25-year-old has averaged 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game so far this season. He put up 13 points and had six rebounds on Tuesday night at the Amway Center.
Gordon reportedly asked for a trade last month, and nearly got his wish last week — though, , a deal with the Houston Rockets fell through after a “last-minute hiccup.”
Though he has made it clear that he wants out, Gordon has no desire to be traded to a team that is in a rebuild, but rather only wants to land somewhere that can make a playoff run, . He has made the postseason just twice in his career, but never made it out of the first round.
Though it’s unclear if he will end up moving before the trade deadline, Gordon is trying not to think too much about it. He still has a season and a half left on his contract, after all.
"I'm focused on [Wednesday] night," Gordon said, . "As of right now, I'm an Orlando Magic. I've been here for 7 years, developed a home here, a sense of love and community here. For as long as I have Orlando on my chest, Magic on my chest, I'm going to give it everything I have."
