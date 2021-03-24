Aaron Gordon frustrated with Magic, acknowledges trade request ahead of deadline

Eat This, Not That!

A year-plus into the pandemic, and the country is still averaging around 50,000 new COVID-19 infections daily. However, during a talk with the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed he is hopeful that things are heading in the right direction. Read on to hear what he said when he was asked to share his message of hope—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. “There Is Light at the End of the Tunnel”After a tumultuous year, Dr. Fauci finally feels that the end is in sight. While he maintains that “we need to continue to be cautious because this virus has surprised us continually with various surges over the last year to 14 months,” he says that “there is light at the end of the tunnel, particularly now that we have vaccines that have been proven to be highly efficacious and safe.” “To me, this is going to be a real game changer in what we've done,” he continued. ‘We're starting to see in countries that have just even begun to implement the distribution and implementation of vaccine programs, that there is clearly a diminution in hospitalizations and deaths. And we're starting also to see a diminution in the number of cases.”RELATED: Doctors Say “DO NOT” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine.However, the Pandemic Isn’t Over YetBut while the curve has gone very sharply down, “for the last couple of weeks, it's kind of plateaued a bit,” he points out. While he doesn’t believe “that should cause us to despair” he does think that it warrants caution. “As we continue to vaccinate more and more people, which will ultimately give us control of the outbreak, we've got to remember: we can't just completely turn off all public health measures,” he says. “The only time we can do that is when we have the virus very much under control at a very very low case positivity. So the bottom line is that there is good news.”RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to GetKeep Doing Your Part in Ending the PandemicSo keep following Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.