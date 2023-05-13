Orioles OF Cedric Mullins hits for cycle

Cedric Mullins entered the history books on Friday.

The Baltimore Orioles outfielder hit for his first career cycle, and the 12th in Orioles franchise history, in a 6-3 Orioles win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He capped it off with a no-doubt home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, in front of a raucous Camden Yards crowd:

CEDDY FOR THE CYCLE!!! pic.twitter.com/JEbA8WQ8u9 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 13, 2023

That was Mullins showing his power. He showed his hustle with his triple in the fifth inning, speeding to third base after a line drive into the right-field gap.

Introducing Mr. Splash and the Bird Bath 💦 pic.twitter.com/PPb2IGFEqu — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 13, 2023

He notched his single in the third inning and his double in the seventh inning, just missing on a natural cycle. And yes, he got a standing ovation from the crowd as he took the field in the ninth inning.

Mullins' cycle is the seventh since the Orioles moved to Baltimore and the franchise's first since teammate Austin Hays hit one last season.

Cedric Mullins made history for the Orioles on Friday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

An All-Star in 2021 who saw a drop-off last season, Mullins entered Friday hitting .248/.351/.421 with four homers and 12 stolen bases on 12 attempts. The win improved the Orioles' record to 25-13, tied for the second-best record in MLB but still only good for second place in their division behind the 30-10 Tampa Bay Rays.