Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux named Pac-12 Defensive Player and Lineman of the Week

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Eight, for Monday, Oct. 25. Thibodeaux had nine tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the Ducks' 34-31 win at UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 23.