Oregon WR Troy Franklin selected by Denver Broncos with pick No. 102 in the NFL draft

Troy Franklin, a former wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks, has been selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 102 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Franklin played three seasons at Oregon, and in his final two seasons, he was as good as any wideout in the country.

Franklin came to the Ducks as a 4-star recruit and the No. 3 WR in the class of 2021. Franklin came to Eugene from Palo Alto, California, where he attended Menlo Atherton High School — an alma mater he shares with current Oregon WR Jurrion Dickey.

In his career at Oregon, Franklin played in 40 games, racking up 160 catches, 2,483 yards, and 25 touchdowns. The Troy Franklin moments that immediately come to my mind are all the times he blew the top off the defense. His go-ahead TD against UCLA in 2022 and his miraculous catch-and-run TD against Oregon State in 2023 are a few of my favorites.

With the Broncos, Franklin will be in a great situation, catching passes from former Oregon QB Bo Nix and playing alongside established receivers like Courtland Sutton, and Marvin Mims.

Franklin had his breakout season in 2022 when he forged an immediate connection with new Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. That season, as he became Nix’s favorite target, Franklin had 61 catches, 891 yards, and 9 TDs, more than quadrupling the numbers from his freshman year. Nix and Franklin found room to grow in 2023, connecting for 81 completions, 1,383 yards, and 14 TDs in both players’ final season at Oregon.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire