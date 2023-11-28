Oregon WR Troy Franklin gets snubbed as a finalist for Biletnikoff Award

It’s been clear all season long that Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin is playing on a different level than we’ve seen from any pass-catcher in Eugene for quite some time.

However, that level of play is not being recognized, as Franklin was snubbed as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver.

Through 12 games, Franklin has 77 catches for 1,349 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s broken the Oregon Ducks single-season receiving records for yards and touchdowns, and also broken the school record for most receiving touchdowns in a career.

The finalists for the award are Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Washington’s Rome Odunze, and LSU’s Malik Nabers.

Here’s how Franklin’s stats stack up to the other three:

Name Catches Yards TDs Troy Franklin 77 1,349 14 Marvin Harrison Jr. 67 1,211 14 Rome Odunze 73 1,326 13 Malik Nabers 86 1,546 14

The Biletnikoff Award will be given out on December 8, 2023.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire