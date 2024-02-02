Can Oregon men's basketball make sweep of L.A. schools against UCLA Saturday? What to know

Time/date: 7 p.m., Saturday

Site: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles

TV: ESPN2. Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3).

About the matchup: The Ducks ended a three-game losing streak to the Bruins on Dec. 30 with a 64-59 victory at Matthew Knight Arena. It's the fewest points allowed by Oregon in a Pac-12 game this season, as well as the fewest points scored by the Ducks all season. At the halfway point in the Pac-12 season, Oregon remains tied with Arizona for first place in the conference standings, one game ahead of Colorado, Washington State and Stanford, who are all 6-4. UCLA is two-games behind Oregon and Arizona in the conference standings and in a three-way tie with Arizona State and Utah at 5-5.

About the Ducks: Oregon did what it had to on Thursday, beating a bad Southern California team, 78-69. Now it will try to get the road sweep of the L.A. schools for the second time in three years. Dana Altman's Oregon teams are 4-6 at Pauley Pavilion. The Ducks were without center Nate Bittle against the Trojans due to illness. Guard Kario Oquendo made his first start of the season on Thursday and finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. Oregon made 12 3-pointers against USC and now have reached double digits in made 3-pointers in five of its last nine games. In Pac-12 games alone, the Ducks are ranked second in the conference in made 3-pointers (96) and 3-point percentage (41.0%).

About the Bruins: A month ago, UCLA's losing streak reached four games with a humiliating 90-44 loss to Utah that dropped it to 6-10. The Bruins, who have too much talent to play so poorly, have responded. They've won four of their last five — including a 71-63 win against Oregon State on Thursday — and their only loss during that stretch was by six points at Arizona. UCLA has fueled its bounce-back with defense. In its 10 Pac-12 games, its allowing a conference-low 65.8 points per game. But the Bruins are also still struggling on offense as they're also scoring a conference-low 63 per game.

