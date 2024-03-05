Oregon to hire Missouri State’s Donte Ellington as analyst

The Oregon Ducks are making an addition to their coaching staff, hiring former Missouri State coach Donte Ellington.

Ellington worked as a wide receiver coach and special teams coordinator for Missouri State, and per 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, he will come to Eugene as an analyst.

In 2023, three of Ellington’s wide receivers at Missouri State gathered over 500 receiving yards, all averaging 40+ yards per game and 10+ yards per catch. The Bears’ most productive receiver, Raylen Sharpe, had 991 receiving yards and 7 TDs in 10 games played last season.

Oregon is expected to hire Missouri State wide receivers coach and co-special teams coordinator Donte Ellington as an analyst, a source tells @247Sports. Ellington helped Missouri State rank No. 5 in the FCS in passing offense in 2023.https://t.co/xpeIoq3Fmw pic.twitter.com/lrXRRth2hM — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 5, 2024

Before his season with Missouri State, Ellington took stops at Abilene Christian, Eastern Kentucky, and Midwestern State. Before that, he spent 10 years as a high school football coach in the San Francisco area. This will be Ellington’s first coaching job at the Power 5 level.

It’s not yet clear what Ellington’s specific role will be on the Ducks’ coaching staff, beyond serving as an analyst in some capacity.

