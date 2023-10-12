Oregon football vs. Washington: How to watch, stream game with schedules, injury news

Week 7 of the college football season includes three games between top-25 ranked opponents. The top matchup of those three features two Pac-12 powers in the No. 6 Washington Huskies host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks.

For the first time in the 103 games between the two teams, both squads are ranked in the top 10.

The Huskies, led by new Heisman Trophy frontrunner Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, have the third-highest scoring offense in the country. Penix Jr. is throwing to likely the best wide receiver trio in the country of Rome Odunze, Ja'lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan. All three are likely NFL draft picks.

Washington rattled off wins over Boise State, Tulsa, and Michigan State during the pre-conference schedule. The Huskies' first close game of the season came two weeks ago against Arizona on the road. The Wildcats committed to stopping deep passes and instead forced Penix Jr. and company to take shorter and intermediate routes. Still, Odunze and Polk combined for 13 catches and running back Dillon Johnson scored two touchdowns in the 31-24 win.

The Ducks are also led by a Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Bo Nix. Nix pilots the second-highest scoring offense in the country that's averaging more than 50 points per game.

The Ducks' offense is less pass-heavy compared to the Huskies. Oregon can't match Washington's trio of wideouts but junior Troy Franklin's likely an NFL draft pick next spring if he opts to leave. Instead, a backfield of Bucky Irving, Jordan James, and Noah Whittington lead the country's no. 8 rushing attack for a balanced offense. The Ducks pair that with the fifth-best scoring defense in the country to make a formidable squad on both sides of the ball.

Whoever wins this game becomes the early favorite to take on USC in the Pac-12 title game with a shot at making the college football playoffs. The two teams meet in Seattle Saturday looking for an early leg-up in the Pac-12 standings.

How to watch Oregon vs. Washington, TV and streaming:

Washington hosts Oregon at Husky Stadium with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m., ET, on ABC and ESPN3. It'll also be streaming at ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Notable football players and injury news:

Ducks RB Noah Whittington (foot) is out

Huskies WR Jaden McMillan (leg) is probable

Huskies S Asa Turner (hand) is questionable

Huskies DL Armon Parker (hand) is questionable

NCAA Odds Week 7: Oregon vs. Washington lines and betting trends:

The Huskies are favored for the win over the Ducks in Seattle, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread Favorite: Washington (-3)

Moneyline: Washington (-150), Oregon (+125)

Total: 67.5 points

Washington Huskies football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Washington 56-19 Boise State Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Washington 43-10 Tulsa Final

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Washington 41-7 Michigan State Final

Week 4: Sat 09/23: Washington 59-32 Cal Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Washington 31-24 Arizona Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Fri. 10/13: Washington vs. Oregon, 3:30 p.m., ET, ABC

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Washington vs. Arizona State, TBD

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Washington at Stanford, TBD

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Washington at USC, TBD

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Washington vs. Utah, TBD

Week 12: Fri. 11/17: Washington at Oregon State, TBD

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Washington vs. Washington State, TBD

Oregon Ducks football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Oregon 81-7 Portland State Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Oregon 38-30 Texas Tech Final

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Oregon 55-10 Hawai'i Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Oregon 42-6 Colorado Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Oregon 42-6 Stanford Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Oregon at Washington, 3:30 p.m., ET, ABC

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Oregon vs. Washington State, 3:30 p.m, ET, ABC

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Oregon at Utah, TBD

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Oregon vs. Cal, TBD

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Oregon vs. USC, TBD

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Oregon at Arizona State, TBD

Week 13: Fri. 11/24: Oregon vs. Oregon State, 8:30 p.m., ET, FOX

