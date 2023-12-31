Oregon football vs. Liberty: Stories to get you ready for Fiesta Bowl

No. 8 Oregon football will face No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl at 10 a.m. Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Ducks (11-2, 8-1 Pac-12) will aim for its fifth-ever 12-win season after falling to Washington in the Pac-12 championship game.

The Flames (13-0, 8-0 CUSA) are one of just four teams in FBS to finish the regular season unbeaten, along with No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington and No. 5 Florida State, though against one of the weakest schedules in the America. Liberty has not played a Power Five team.

Still, the Ducks are not overlooking an undefeated opponent.

“That’s the good thing about bowl season is you get an opportunity to go out there and play one more game,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “And more importantly, we want to send our seniors off in the right way. (They) put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this game, and we want the opportunity for them to get to celebrate that one last time together on the football field.”

Here are stories to get you up to speed for the Fiesta Bowl.

Oregon football stories to get you ready for Fiesta Bowl

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon football vs. Liberty: What you need to know for Fiesta Bowl