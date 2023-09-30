Oregon football live updates: No. 9 Ducks at Stanford Cardinal

Fresh off its most complete performance of the season in a rowdy environment and win over Deion Sanders' Colorado, the undefeated No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-0) have prepared this week for a totally different environment against Stanford (1-3) on Saturday.

Stanford is the last unranked opponent on the Ducks' schedule until November as the Ducks play at the No. 7 Huskies on Oct. 14, are home against No. 16 Washington State on Oct. 21, and are at No. 10 Utah on Oct. 28.

Oregon and Stanford are 7-7 against each other since the 2009 season with four of those losses for the Ducks coming at Stanford Stadium, including in 2021 when then-No. 3 Oregon lost 31-24 in overtime to the unranked Cardinal. It was the fourth time during the past 14 games that a top-10 Oregon team lost to Stanford.

Look for live analysis from The Register-Guard's sports reporters here throughout the game.

Oregon football at Stanford game day analysis and notes

2 p.m.: Kickoff time is set

Kickoff for the Oregon football game at Stanford is set for 3:30 p.m. at Stanford Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Stories to get you up to speed for Oregon football game day

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com, and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon Ducks football at Stanford Cardinal: Live updates, photos