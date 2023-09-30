Oregon football live updates: No. 9 Ducks at Stanford Cardinal
Fresh off its most complete performance of the season in a rowdy environment and win over Deion Sanders' Colorado, the undefeated No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-0) have prepared this week for a totally different environment against Stanford (1-3) on Saturday.
Stanford is the last unranked opponent on the Ducks' schedule until November as the Ducks play at the No. 7 Huskies on Oct. 14, are home against No. 16 Washington State on Oct. 21, and are at No. 10 Utah on Oct. 28.
Oregon and Stanford are 7-7 against each other since the 2009 season with four of those losses for the Ducks coming at Stanford Stadium, including in 2021 when then-No. 3 Oregon lost 31-24 in overtime to the unranked Cardinal. It was the fourth time during the past 14 games that a top-10 Oregon team lost to Stanford.
Look for live analysis from The Register-Guard's sports reporters here throughout the game.
Oregon football at Stanford game day analysis and notes
2 p.m.: Kickoff time is set
Kickoff for the Oregon football game at Stanford is set for 3:30 p.m. at Stanford Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.
Stories to get you up to speed for Oregon football game day
Injury update and what's on the line for No. 9 Oregon football against Stanford
What channel is Oregon football at Stanford on? Time, TV schedule
'Troy is special': Oregon football's Troy Franklin off to hot start for No. 9 Ducks
How many people watched the prime time Oregon-Colorado game Saturday on ABC?
No. 9 Oregon Ducks football keeps climbing in the national polls after 4-0 start to season
After Further Review: Oregon football's disciplined play downs Deion Sanders' Colorado
5 takeaways from No. 10 Oregon football’s 42-6 dismantling of No. 19 Colorado
Dan Lanning's pregame speech adds spice to Ducks rout of Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes
Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.
Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com, and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz
This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon Ducks football at Stanford Cardinal: Live updates, photos