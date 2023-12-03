Oregon Ducks to play Liberty Flames in 2023 Fiesta Bowl

It may not be the caliber of bowl game that they were hoping for, but the Oregon Ducks are still going to an incredibly elite bowl game, making it to a New Year’s Six Bowl as one of the top teams in the nation to not get into the College Football Playoff.

On Sunday, it was announced that Oregon will face the Liberty Flames in the 2023 Fiesta Bowl, which will be played on January 1, 2024.

This is the first time that Oregon and Liberty will have ever played each other.

For both teams, this appearance in the Fiesta Bowl may feel like a bit of a let down after their high hopes for the playoff just a week ago, but if you told Oregon fans at the start of the year that they would go 11-2 with a seat in the Fiesta Bowl, I think most all of them would take it.

What will be interesting to see from here on out is which players opt in or opt out to play, namely QB Bo Nix, who could potentially decide to skip and get ready for the NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire