How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 4 action

The Oregon Ducks have two starting NFL quarterbacks week in and week out, a testament to the strength of the program over the last decade.

Week 4 saw those two quarterbacks each pick up a win, although the two performances varied wildly in individual success.

Justin Herbert led the Chargers to victory by throwing for 340 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Marcus Mariota only completed seven passes, while throwing an interception and only rushing for three yards.

Each team is no doubt happy to pick up a victory, but it’s fair to wonder if Mariota will hold on to the starting job for the entire season in Atlanta.

Elsewhere, Kayvon Thibodeaux had a nice second game with New York, Penei Sewell helped Jared Goff and the Lions put up 45 points (but still lose) and Deommodore Lenoir picked up the first sack of his NFL career.

Here is a look at how every Oregon alumni performed during NFL Week 4 action:

Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Mariota picked up his second win with the Atlanta Falcons, but it wasn’t pretty. He completed just 7-of-19 passes for 139 yards and no touchdowns, along with one interception, one sack, and just three rushing yards. Things will need to pick up if he wants to keep his starting job all season.

Thomas Graham, CB, Cleveland Browns

Graham appeared on the field for 12 special teams snaps on Sunday in Cleveland’s loss to Atlanta.

Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions

Sewell’s Lions scored a whopping 45 points on Sunday, but still managed to fall to the Seattle Seahawks. They are now 1-3 on the season, although Sewell remains one of the best tackles in the NFL.

Jake Hanson, OL, Green Bay Packers

Hanson appeared on five snaps for the Packers on Sunday, all on special teams, as Green Bay fell to New England.

DeForest Buckner, DL, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner has been battling injuries all season long, and he only appeared on 19 defensive snaps for the Colts on Sunday in their loss to Tennessee.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert threw for 340 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Sunday, leading the Chargers to their second win of the season.

Justin Hollins, LB, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins totaled three tackles on 33 defensive snaps for the Rams in their loss to San Francisco on Monday Night Football.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Holland had five total tackles and one punt return for six yards in Miami’s loss to Cincinnati on Thursday Night Football.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Dye appeared on five defensive snaps, and 21 on special teams, for Minnesota in their win over New Orleans on Sunday. He had two tackles.

Johnny Mundt, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Mundt finally had a game without a reception in Week 4 getting targeted once out of 20 offensive snaps in the win over the Saints.

Juwan Johnson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Johnson had three receptions for 33 yards for the Saints in their loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Calvin Throckmorton, LG, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton, for the first time all season, started and appeared on every single offensive snap for the Saints in their trip to London against the Vikings.

Henry Mondeaux, DL, New York Giants

Mondeaux had one tackle on eight defensive snaps, before he was carted off the field with an injury in New York’s win over Chicago.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, New York Giants

Thibodeaux recorded the first quarterback hit of his career, along with three tackles and one fumble recovery, in the Giants win over the Bears.

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead had a pair of tackles across 30 defensive snaps for San Francisco in their win over the Rams on Monday Night Football.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir, stepping into a starting role, had eight combined tackles and his first career sack in San Francisco’s big Monday Night victory over Los Angeles.

Terrance Mitchell, DB, Tennessee Titans

Mitchell had a pair of tackles for the Titans in their win over Indianapolis.

