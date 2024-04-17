Oregon DB Daylen Austin arrested and charged with hit-and-run

Oregon Ducks defensive back Daylen Austin was arrested in Lane County on charges of a hit-and-run April 16. As of 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Austin has not been released from police custody.

James Crepea of The Oregonian was the first to report the news of Austin’s arrest.

The Oregonian reached out to the Eugene Police for a comment on Austin’s arrest, but the police did not immediately respond, according to Crepea’s report. Hit-and-run is a class C felony in the state of Oregon. A class C felony carries a maximum sentence of five years, and those convicted may also be subject to fines.

In the same report, an Oregon athletics spokesperson said, “We are aware of the incident and are awaiting additional information.”

Austin, a 19-year-old sophomore, was absent from the Ducks’ practice Tuesday morning, but he has participated in other practices this spring.

In his first year at Oregon, Austin, a former 4-star prospect, played in three games, making three tackles and one pass breakup. Earlier this spring, Oregon DBs coach Chris Hampton expressed excitement for Austin’s growth and role on the team.

“I’ll tell you what, Daylen’s having a really good spring,” Hampton said after Oregon’s practice on Thursday, April 4th. “He really is. He can play STAR and he can play corner for us. He’s doing both. Really really fired up about his development and how he’s getting better and better. I think he can have a big season for us.”

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire